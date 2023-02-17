Maryland Capital Management Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $15.85 on Friday, hitting $437.84. The stock had a trading volume of 797,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

