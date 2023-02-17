Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mativ

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,798.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,012 shares of company stock worth $627,086. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mativ Price Performance

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

MATV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 324,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,521. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mativ has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

