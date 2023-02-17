Maven Securities LTD Acquires 125 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,556. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

SPGI opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

