Maven Securities LTD Sells 3,300 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

LPLA stock opened at $248.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.10.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

