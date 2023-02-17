Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Shares Down 1.7%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). 8,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.97.

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

