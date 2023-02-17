Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Shares Down 1.7%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). 8,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).
Merit Group Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.97.
Merit Group Company Profile
Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.
See Also
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.