Meter Governance Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and approximately $744,921.38 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.57 or 0.00015044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,885,931 coins and its circulating supply is 16,920,114 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,879,921 with 16,910,824 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.65829522 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $583,232.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

