Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.42.

Methanex Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 639,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $23,513,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

