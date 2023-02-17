MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MetLife by 35.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,618,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,398,000 after acquiring an additional 422,123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,827,000 after acquiring an additional 422,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.