MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.96. 1,258,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

