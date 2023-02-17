MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $34.58 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.02. 2,695,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,083,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

