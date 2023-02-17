MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,089. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

