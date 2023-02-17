MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.90. 383,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

