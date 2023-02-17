MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 155,700 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWM stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

