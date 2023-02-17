Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of MCB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. 70,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Stories

