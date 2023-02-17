Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,632,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,307,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $535.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.72.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

