Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,099. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

