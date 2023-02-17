Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,829,000 after acquiring an additional 228,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,343. The firm has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

