Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 706,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.80. The company has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

