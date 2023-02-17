Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. 599,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

