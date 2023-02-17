Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,114 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

