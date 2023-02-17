Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 1,446,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,163,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.