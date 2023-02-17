Michael J. Gerdin Buys 8,421 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.63 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

