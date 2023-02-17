MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $314.31 and last traded at $313.28. 43,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 72,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.29.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.73.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.