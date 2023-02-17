Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.
Moderna stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
