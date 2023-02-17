Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.40 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

