Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.32. Momentive Global shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 468,154 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Momentive Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Momentive Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,791,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,669,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,612,000 after buying an additional 929,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,108,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Momentive Global by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

