Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.32. Momentive Global shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 468,154 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.
Momentive Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.
Institutional Trading of Momentive Global
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.