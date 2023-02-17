MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,143 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 9.8% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.28% of MongoDB worth $38,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $212.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,326. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average is $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

