Morgan Stanley Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $201.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME stock opened at $188.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.19. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CME Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

