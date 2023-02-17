Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at Laurentian

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE MRG.UN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.57. The stock has a market cap of C$729.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.40.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

