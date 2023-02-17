Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £299.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($363.19).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Lucy Tilley purchased 58 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £306.24 ($371.74).

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($367.08).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 634 ($7.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 687.44. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($16.39).

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

