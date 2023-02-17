Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 5,333.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

