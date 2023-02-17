Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $849.51

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 849.51 ($10.31) and traded as high as GBX 884 ($10.73). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 884 ($10.73), with a volume of 237,453 shares.

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 554.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 850.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 821.59.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.