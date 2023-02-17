Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $32.87 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,410,731 shares of company stock worth $75,879,629. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

