National Bank Financial Boosts Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target to C$6.75

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Price Performance

TPRFF stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Aris Mining has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.