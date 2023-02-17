National Bank Financial Cuts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$20.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

AETUF opened at $11.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. ARC Resources has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.