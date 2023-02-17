National Bank Financial Lowers Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $16.00 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

See Also

