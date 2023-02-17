National Bankshares Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$43.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.17.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of SAP opened at C$36.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.85. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44.
Saputo Announces Dividend
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Recommended Stories
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.