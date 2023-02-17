National Bankshares Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$43.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at C$36.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.85. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 74.23%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

