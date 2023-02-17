National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,070 ($12.99) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.87) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.
National Grid Stock Performance
NGG stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
