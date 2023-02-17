National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Gap Up to $60.39

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.39, but opened at $62.33. National HealthCare shares last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 22,950 shares trading hands.
National HealthCare Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $921.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.28.
National HealthCare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
