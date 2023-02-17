National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Gap Up to $60.39

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.39, but opened at $62.33. National HealthCare shares last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 22,950 shares trading hands.

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $921.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $148,937.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.