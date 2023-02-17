NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Up 1.9%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 4,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

