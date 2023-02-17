Neblio Market Cap Reaches $33.50 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $33.50 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00006877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00425940 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.70 or 0.28215038 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,800,659 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

