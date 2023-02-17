Needham & Company LLC Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $235.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.31.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $194.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock worth $28,707,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.