Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $31,452.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 1,221,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after buying an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

