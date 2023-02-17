Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.30 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.