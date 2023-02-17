NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.96. 1,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

NextSource Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $245.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

