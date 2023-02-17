NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. 1,777,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

