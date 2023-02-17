Norish (LON:NSH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.00

Shares of Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.12). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.12), with a volume of 14,544 shares trading hands.

Norish Trading Up 775.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £52.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.

About Norish



Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

