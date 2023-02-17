Northland Capmk Comments on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $314.94 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

