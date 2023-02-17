Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.
Novavax Stock Down 2.0 %
Novavax stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
