Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 2.0 %

Novavax stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Novavax by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.