NULS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.38 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. NULS has a total market cap of $28.38 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

